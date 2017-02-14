Black Texas Man Released From Jail After Hit With Unnecessary $4 BILLION Bond

A black Texas man has been released from jail after a judge decided to give a historically high bond to show how unjust bonds are set for poor Americans. According to FOX News, Antonio Marquis Willis walked out of the Bell County Jail after voluntarily turning himself in after he became a suspect in the December killing of Donte Samuels.

Newly elected Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown then decided to use Bell as an emblematic case for the unfair bonds set for poor people around the country and set Willis’ bond at four billion dollars to bring attention to what she feels is an injustice.

Willis’ attorney, Billy Ray Hall, spoke with Fox News as he waited in the jail for his client to be released.

“Pretty big,” Hall described the moment.

Justice of the Peace Brown told Fox News on Friday that she never intended for the bond to be punitive and she knew the bond would be reduced and that Willis did too.