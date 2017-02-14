Hate-Free Hip-Hop: Drake And Kendrick Lamar Offer Heartfelt Congratulations To Chance The Rapper On Grammy Win
- By Bossip Staff
Hip-Hop Heavyweights Congratulate Chance The Rapper On Big Grammy Wins
Much of the hip-hop community rejoiced when Chance The Rapper walked away with both Best New Artist and Rap Album Of The Year Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
While we’re sure there were probably salty rappers who were kissing their teeth, two of the biggest in the game had nothing but love for Lil’ Chano from 79th.
Poon pummeling Drake seemed to be ecstatic for Chancellor.
King Kendrick had apparently been rooting for Chance since last year.
As much as people love beef and diss records, how can you possibly be mad at #BlackBoyJoy?
Images via Instagram