Hate-Free Hip-Hop: Drake And Kendrick Lamar Offer Heartfelt Congratulations To Chance The Rapper On Grammy Win

Hip-Hop Heavyweights Congratulate Chance The Rapper On Big Grammy Wins

Much of the hip-hop community rejoiced when Chance The Rapper walked away with both Best New Artist and Rap Album Of The Year Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

While we’re sure there were probably salty rappers who were kissing their teeth, two of the biggest in the game had nothing but love for Lil’ Chano from 79th.

More Love @champagnepapi A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Poon pummeling Drake seemed to be ecstatic for Chancellor.

Big Brother 💯💯 @kendricklamar A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:49am PST

King Kendrick had apparently been rooting for Chance since last year.

As much as people love beef and diss records, how can you possibly be mad at #BlackBoyJoy?

Images via Instagram