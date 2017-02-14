Solange Fires More Shots At The Grammys–But Is THIS Why Beyonce Was Snubbed?
Solange Continues Grammys Rant
Solange is still none too pleased with the Grammys and she’s letting them have IT for snubbing her big sister.
As previously reported people were pissed to see that Beyonce only took home two Grammys for her Lemonade album that lost to Adele’s 25.
Now after Solange sided with Frank Ocean who said the Grammys suffer from “cultural bias and general nerve damage” that was especially obvious when Taylor Swift beat out Kendrick Lamar for AOTY, she’s got more to say on the topic.
“There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year” despite ceremonies featuring over 200 black artist performers,” wrote Solange on Twitter.
“Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold, my g’s.”
There’s a rumored explanation swirling about why Baddie Bey was snubbed and it’s got the BeyHive steaming mad.
According to Beyonce fan pages, the Grammys snubbed Bey as “punishment” for having such a diverse album that featured rock, country and R&B music.
Interestingly enough, the mention of the Grammys accusing Bey of trying to “run the table” with nominations is true—at least according to an anonymous source who spoke with The New York Times.
“In September, about 70 members of the Rock Sorting Committee met to discuss, among other topics, whether “Don’t Hurt Yourself” is a rock song. Beyoncé wrote, produced and recorded the song with Jack White, and they used a Led Zeppelin sample.
“We played it for the group,” Mr. Freimuth said. “There wasn’t all that much discussion. Everybody said, ‘That’s a rock song.’”
According to a senior music executive who attended the meeting, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the internal deliberations, there was a “very spirited debate that took maybe five minutes” and included several voters’ suspicions that by recording a rock song and a country song (“Daddy Lessons”) on her album “Lemonade,” Beyoncé was trying to “run the table” on nominations in a diverse group of categories.”
Do YOU think the Grammys snubbed Bey as “punishment”???