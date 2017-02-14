Solange Fires More Shots At The Grammys–But Is THIS Why Beyonce Was Snubbed?

Hi haters…

Solange Continues Grammys Rant

Solange is still none too pleased with the Grammys and she’s letting them have IT for snubbing her big sister.

As previously reported people were pissed to see that Beyonce only took home two Grammys for her Lemonade album that lost to Adele’s 25.

Now after Solange sided with Frank Ocean who said the Grammys suffer from “cultural bias and general nerve damage” that was especially obvious when Taylor Swift beat out Kendrick Lamar for AOTY, she’s got more to say on the topic.

“There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year” despite ceremonies featuring over 200 black artist performers,” wrote Solange on Twitter.



“Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold, my g’s.”



Go off Solo!

There’s a rumored explanation swirling about why Baddie Bey was snubbed and it’s got the BeyHive steaming mad.

