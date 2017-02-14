Nobody Safe: Future Reveals Self-Titled Album To Drop Friday, Tour Coming In May

just getting started…fully loaded clip ' "PRE ORDER #FUTURE link in bio #FBG A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:08am PST

Future Returns With New Self-Titled Album

Today, Future made a surprise announcement that his brand new self-titled album, FUTURE, [Epic Records/A1/Freebandz]—will be released this Friday, February 17.

Gotta love his way with words. Future teased the project on Twitter and Instagram… but it turns out that’s not everything new in his world.

Future also revealed details for his massive Summer 2017 headline tour, the Nobody Safe Tour. Future will headline amphitheaters and arenas across North America, beginning May 4 at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, TN, playing major markets everywhere, and coming to a close at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on June 30. Migos, Tory Lanez & Kodak Black are joining the tour as support with Young Thug and ASAP Ferg on selected dates. A special fan pre-sale begins at noon local time, Wednesday, February 15 – 10pm local time Thursday, February 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday http://smarturl.it/NobodySafeTour. Each ticket purchase will come with a digital copy of Future’s new album FUTURE. See the full itinerary below and check local advertising for the specific support line up in each city.

TOUR DATES:

5/4: Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN

5/5: Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

5/6: Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square – New Orleans, LA

5/9: Mississippi Colliseum – Jackson, MS

5/11: Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

5/12: BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

5/13: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

5/14: PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

5/16: Budweiser Stage – Toronto, CAN

5/18: PNC Banks Center – Holmdel, NJ

5/19: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

5/20: Xfinity Theater – Hartford, CT

5/23: Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

5/24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center – Darien Center, NY

5/25: KeyBank Pavilion – Pittsburgh, PA

5/27: Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

5/28: DTE Energy Music Theater – Detroit, MI

5/31: Riverbend Music Center –Cincinnati, OH

6/1: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

6/2: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

6/3: Klipsch Music Center – Indianapolis, MN

6/4: Sprint Center – Kansas City, KS

6/7: Rogers Place – Edmonton, CAN

6/9: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CAN

6/10: White River Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA

6/11: Sunlight Amphitheatre – Ridgefield, WA

6/13: Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

6/15: Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

6/22: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX

6/23: Austin360 Amphitheatre – Austin, TX

6/24: Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, TX

6/28: Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

6/29: Isleta Amphitheatre – Albuquerque, NM

6/30: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV