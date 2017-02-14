Fade Remembrance: Chris Childs Explains Exactly Why He Gave Kobe Bryant A 2-Piece And Biscuit

Chris Childs Tells The Story Of The Time He Beat Up Kobe Bryant

17 years ago on April 2, 2000 internet history was made. It would be a few years before we realized it, but basketball fans watching the Lakers vs. Knicks would be privy to what would become one of the most memorable viral videos of all time.

Chris Childs punched Kobe Bryant dead in his s#!t and it was glorious.

Almost 2 decades laters, the Knicks guard recounts exactly how his (in)famous fade unfurled on the True Hoop podcast to break it all down once again. We’ll never grow tired of hearing this one.

Via Complex

“If you watch the tape, he elbowed me twice,” Childs said. “He started it. I looked at the ref and said, ‘Are you gonna do something about this?’ He put his hands out like, ‘Whatever.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, no problem, I got this.’ We run up and down the court and I say, ‘Young fella, if you do that again, I’m gonna take off on you. I’m gonna take off.’ And he said, ‘You aren’t going to do that.’ When you watch the tape, when he comes around a pick, he kind of lightweight head butts me to get me off. Once he did that, he’s taller than me and I’m in striking distance. I took off on him. I didn’t want to knock him out, because I could have. But if I did, I’d still be suspended right now. I didn’t put the shoulder in or lean in to it. I didn’t want to hurt him.”

Can you imagine if there was video footage of Kobe Bryant asleep on the court after gettin’ his chin tapped? Man…

Image via YouTube