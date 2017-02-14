This Is Why Cee-Lo Green Was Dressed Like A Lumpy Ferrero Rocher At The Grammys

Cee-Lo Uses Gold Costume To Promote New Gnarls Davidson Project

What was up with Cee-Lo Green’s gold Grammy getup?

The eclectic rapper has been spotted in some bizarre outfits lately. Cee-Lo was first seen in this ridiculous costume during a Beverly Hills event last week:

#Repost via @lovebscott ・・・ Can you guess who revealed his new alter ego, "#GnarlyDavidson" on the red carpet last night? A post shared by Gnarly Davidson (@iamgnarlydavidson) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Then there was the Grammy’s Red Carpet:

GNARLY DAVIDSON ⚡️ #Repost via @capitalbdotcom A post shared by Gnarly Davidson (@iamgnarlydavidson) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

What the hell is really going on?! Apparently, Cee’s latest character is a part of his new Gnarly Davidson project:

Get scared — Gnarly Davidson is here. #GRAMMYs cc: @brianwillette, @harleydavidson A post shared by Gnarly Davidson (@iamgnarlydavidson) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

The new single is titled ‘F**k Me, I’m Famous’ too…

F*CK ME, I'M FAMOUS #Repost @autorevolution ・・・ @visionrodsandcustoms chauffeuring @ceelogreen to the #GRAMMYs A post shared by Gnarly Davidson (@iamgnarlydavidson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Will you be checking out the new tunes?

IG/Twitter