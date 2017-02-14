This Is Why Cee-Lo Green Was Dressed Like A Lumpy Ferrero Rocher At The Grammys
- By Bossip Staff
Cee-Lo Uses Gold Costume To Promote New Gnarls Davidson Project
What was up with Cee-Lo Green’s gold Grammy getup?
The eclectic rapper has been spotted in some bizarre outfits lately. Cee-Lo was first seen in this ridiculous costume during a Beverly Hills event last week:
Then there was the Grammy’s Red Carpet:
What the hell is really going on?! Apparently, Cee’s latest character is a part of his new Gnarly Davidson project:
The new single is titled ‘F**k Me, I’m Famous’ too…
Will you be checking out the new tunes?
