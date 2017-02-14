Valentine Shmalentine: The Pettiest Celebrity Breakups Of All Time

1 of 15 ❯ ❮

Pettiest Celebrity Breakups Nobody likes a break up. And nobody likes a petty break up. They’re the worst. These celebrities didn’t care about how they looked. They let the petty fly. It’s amazing that they can go from this to not liking each other at all. It’s pretty crazy. Take a look at these celebrities and their break ups. Who was the pettiest? Take a look.

Chris Brown and Karrueche – According to ‘Fix My Life’ Breezy told Karrueche that he was going to the store, then a few hours later she saw him on TV with Rihanna at the Lakers game.

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj – When they broke up, Nicki stayed quiet but Meek kept posting all sorts of wack a$$ Instagram responses like a loser.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna – Rob came home one night and the damn house was empty. Cold!

Kanye and Amber Rose – After they broke up, Kanye said he had to shower before getting with her. Uncalled for.

Future and Ciara – Future kept calling Ciara all sorts of b*tches and Ciara kept making songs about him. It’s been all bad.

The Obamas and America – They keep taking vacation pics while we over here worried about the end of the world…COME BACK!

Rob Kardashian and Rita Ora – Remember their public Twitter war?

Calvin Harris and Rita Ora – He owned the rights to one of her songs so when they broke up, he blocked her song from being performed at the Teen Choice Awards.

Mary J. Blige and Kendu – He demanded all sorts of alimony and money from her.

Nick Young and Iggy Azalea – She found out he’d gotten someone else pregnant via E! Network

Nicki Minaj and Safaree – He started following Iggy Azalea after their breakup and continued their subtweet battle.

Big Sean and Naya Rivera – After their breakup she accused him of stealing Rolexes smh.

Mariah Carey tried to sue her ex for wasting her damn time. Epic.