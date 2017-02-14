Doggystyle: Atlanta-Area Landscaper Popped For Smashing Customer’s Dog To Smithereens

This guy just HAD to taste the dog biscuit…SMFH.

According to the AJC, a 61-year-old landscaper named Cruz Barrera-Lugo has turned himself in to Gwinnett County after being wanted by police for having sex with his clients’ dog.

Gwinnett County police are looking for a landscaper who they say was seen committing a “lewd sexual act” on his client’s dog.

A man was playing in his yard with his nephew when he saw landscaper Cruz Barreralugo, 61, participating in the act with their dog, a police release said. When the landscaper realized the man had seen him, he fled in a black pickup truck.

Police were immediately called to the Lawrenceville home and reviewed surveillance video of the incident.

Barraluego worked as a landscaper at the home every two weeks for nearly a year, and police are working to determine whether there were more incidents like this in the past.