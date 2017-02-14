For The Lover In You: REVOLT To Air Jhene Aiko Valentine’s Day Special Tonight [Video]

Revolt Sessions Presents: Jhene Aiko Valentine’s Day Special Ft. Big Sean, Yuna And Gallant

Jhené Aiko took over the stage at the REVOLT Studio in the heart of Hollywood last week for REVOLT Sessions Presents: Jhené Aiko Valentine’s Day Special. BOSSIP was in the studio for the performance and can exclusively confirm the studio was transformed with Aiko’s own home furniture! The singer/songwriter surprised the studio audience with special guests that included Big Sean, Yuna and Gallant. Jhené performed her hits “New Balance,” “Maniac,” “Drunk Texting,” “London Bridges,” and more.

To watch REVOLT Sessions Presents: Jhené Aiko Valentine’s Day Special tune in to REVOLT on February 14, 2017 at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT.

Check your local listings for REVOLT here: https://revolt.tv/listings.

Check out more photos below:

PHOTO CREDIT:Jordan “JayOhh” Hall/REVOLT