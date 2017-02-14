About Time: Yale University Drops White Supremacist John Calhoun’s Name From Building

Yale University will drop the name of noted white supremacist John Calhoun from one of the buildings after months of protesting reports NY Times. The prestigious university announced it would change the name of residential college commemorating John C. Calhoun, the 19th-century white supremacist statesman from South Carolina.

The decision was a stark reversal of the university’s decision last spring to maintain the name despite broad opposition. Though the president, Peter Salovey, said that he was still “concerned about erasing history,” he said that “these are exceptional circumstances.”

“I made this decision because I think it is the right thing to do on principle,” Mr. Salovey said on a conference call with reporters. “John C. Calhoun’s principles, his legacy as an ardent supporter of slavery as a positive good, are at odds with this university.”