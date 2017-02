WATCH: The best #ValentinesDay surprise! @SheinelleJones' husband brought her flowers on the show this morning. pic.twitter.com/CAyqUI77yT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2017

Sheinelle Jones was surprised by her husband of nearly 20-years for Valentine’s Day on the Today Show. Uche Ojeh and Sheinelle have been together since they were teenagers.