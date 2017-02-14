White On White Crime: Wife And Stepson Of Missouri KKK Leader Charged With Murder

Wife And Stepson Charged With Murder Of KKK Leader

We previously reported Missouri Klan leader Frank Ancona was found dead last weekend after local law enforcement discovered a body found near a bank of the Big River near Belgrade.

The self-proclaimed “Imperial Wizard” of a KKK chapter near St. Louis became infamous years ago after he threatened “lethal force” against Black Lives Matters protestors following the tragic shooting death of teen Mike Brown in Ferguson.

According to ABC News Malissa Ancona, the wife of the slain KKK leader has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond at the St. Francois County Jail along with her son Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr.

Malissa Ancona, who spoke to ABC News briefly yesterday afternoon before her arrest, describes herself on social media as a self-employed volunteer at a local animal rescue. She married Frank Ancona in December 2010, according to her Facebook account. According to Daily Journal, Malissa Ancona told officers that Frank Ancona said he was leaving to go out of state on a job and that he would be filing for divorce after he returned.

