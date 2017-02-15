Exclusive: Tracy Morgan Talks #FistFight, Near-Fatal Crash & Internet Comedians

Fist Fight is everything you think it is (and want it to be): A wacky, ridiculous, hilariously shameless comedy about beefing teachers who, at some point, get fisty at school but it’s Tracy Morgan’s fight for his life after a Walmart truck smashed into his van and left him in a coma that shines at the heart of this raucous comedy.

Morgan, 48, beloved for his comedic brilliance on 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live and Martin suffered a life-threatening brain injury with a very slim chance of recovery. His friend and fellow comedian James McNair who was also in the van didn’t make it. Tracy’s once enviable life and career were in shambles and that’s where this incredible story begins.

We caught up with the lovable funnyman on the set of Fist Fight where he opened up about, well, everything with a glint of infectious glee in his eyes.

“This time last year I was in a wheelchair…..not knowing if I’ll ever walk again. Now I’m here with you. So yea, I’m very happy …I still gotta finish the job, though. Somebody’s gotta make you laugh”

For months, Morgan battled inner-demons and raw emotions that eventually boiled over.

“At first I had to get angry…before you get, yanno… I was angry. Look what happened to me. My grandma, man… I asked her a question, I never did it before. I said grandma ‘Why God did this to me?!’ and she got real angry like she was gon’ hit me and said “don’t question God” then she turned away from me and went and opened up my curtains and I said “sorry Grandma” she said “it’s OK, baby. That was it. Never asked her again. Everything happens for a reason. You ain’t gotta get hit by no truck. You can just go to sleep and not wake up. It happens everyday, all day”

Still funny as ever, Morgan flipped his pain into laughter with effortless gusto.

“When God gives you a gift, he don’t take that back. It’s just like getting on a bike. Only thing, the bike ain’t got no seat. Hey listen, man, after the accident, I’m fine. Besides my penis getting severed, I’m fine. -laughs- “Imagine that, coming out of a coma and the doctor said “Mr. Morgan, your penis was severed” well, I’m going back to this f*ckin coma! What am I doing alive?!”

He finally found his funny again after months of self-doubt and uncertainty.

“When I hosted Saturday Night Live, you know, when you’re the host they’re pulling you from one set to another and you gotta change…in one commercial…and I started to think that the audience was feeling sorry for me or thinkin’ I was impotent…imbaled? Or somethin like that.. “And I talked to Lorne Michaels in between the air show and dress show and he said Tracy they don’t care bout that they’re just glad you’re here. Humanity. Nobody wants to see nobody die, man, especially when… you know how we felt when JJ father died? Felt like somebody killed my father”

The outpouring of love during his recovery definitely helped the process.

“I was told that President Obama said on TV ‘get well, Tracy.’ I know Barack, I had dinner with him 3 times. I spoke to Eddie Murphy on the phone. Mike Tyson, I spoke on the phone a lot. Mayweather. LL, Busta Rhymes, Robin Williams called and sent some stuff to the hospital, Joan Rivers sent some stuff to the hospital. Lotta people in my community. Mayweather said ‘tough times don’t last, tough people do’ and that meant everything to me. When I look at the footage of that wreckage, no way in the f*ckin world I was sposed to walk away from that. -gets emotional- The hardest thing for me to ever do was to forgive that man. He got a family and I know it was an accident. Nobody gets in a truck like that and says Imma kill somebody today. Nobody do that”

Morgan also credits his lovely wife and kids for pushing him through the darkest moment of his life.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it if it weren’t for my daughter and son. I cried when I came home from the hospital, she said why you crying I said ‘cuz if you and the baby wasn’t here I probably wouldna had the strength to come back.’ But I’m here. It’s been rough. You never know how strong you are until you’re facing a crisis. That’s why we got married because I want her wearing my last name, she held me down. I was on my back. She told a lotta doctors ‘no, you aint putting no hole in my husband’s neck. He’s an entertainer. I thanked her for that”

Once Tracy was back on his feet (with a titanium rod in his leg) and ready to make people laugh again, he landed in the perfect situation with Fist Fight where he plays a crotchety high school coach who helps prep a wimpy teacher (Charlie Day) to fight his tough guy teacher nemesis (Ice Cube) after school.

“He’s Coach Crawford, I’m the gym teacher. And I take my job very seriously. Gotta get these kids into ship-shape, man. That’s what he does. He’s dealing with his own demons…these kids been really mean to him over the years. Two years ago, one of these kids put an ex-lax in his coffee. Pooped all over himself right here in the school and that never left his brain. But he still loves em. “Listen, we all went to school. We all knew when there was a fight…at 3 o’clock. The whole school knew. It spread like wild fire. But now it’s the teachers so that’s gon’ be dope”

But it’s simply being back on set that means everything to Morgan.

“Just thank God. Just thank God everyday. I’m a different man on set today. Before the accident, when I would be on the set, I’d be worrying about this and that and the third. Now, you survive and spend a couple weeks in a coma, things that mattered then…they just don’t matter nomore. “When you’re facing death, the things you were worrying about before, really don’t matter nomore. Don’t even matter. I’m just glad to be here. I don’t wanna be emotional right now. I’m fighting” Me being here, I’ll never take it for granted again. I have an opportunity here to work with Cube and Charley and all these other people whether they cast or crew or grips… I’m just happy”

We went through the highs and lowest lows during the interview but Tracy wasn’t done and took a moment to address internet comedians and microwave comedy.

“That’s what we got. Social media. Andy Warhol said it, looong time ago. “In the near future, everybody will get their 15 minutes of fame” and it’s getting crazy.. muf*cka put they balls in a jar of bees just to get a f*ckin clap. You gonna hurt yourself that way. You’re gonna hurt yourself doing crazy sh*t. On a skateboard jumping off a f*cking roof. You think that’s funny? I’m not gonna laugh at nobody trying hurt theyself. It’s not funny to me. You wanna see funny look at Richard Pryor. The greatest. Born in a brothel. Mother was a prostitute father was a pimp grandma was a madam. How you overcome all of that sh*t and be the funniest man to ever do it? That’s God. Look at Charley Chaplin. Did it with no f*ckin noise. Now that’s the greatest of all-time. He did comedy with no noise. Wasn’t a sound”

In the end, Tracy Morgan punched death in the face and found happiness in the most hopeless of places. And, that alone, is why Fist Fight is more than just another comedy. It’s a celebration of overcoming impossible odds.

“You can’t defeat the spirit of a human being. This is all–in one nutshell–the spirit. So, it ain’t even about being funny nomore. Nobody wants to see anybody die tragically or be in a tragic accident like that”

Fist Fight hits theaters this Friday, February 17th!