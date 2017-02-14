#WeMetOnTwitter Is A Beautiful Trend Showing Love In The Most Unlikely Place
Couples Celebrate Meeting On Twitter
“Shoot your shot” is a common refrain all over the internets. Hopping in DMs and seeing what happens is a risk that too many people are afraid to take. These people are celebrating Valentine’s Day with #WeMetOnTwitter to show how they got together.
It’s beautiful to see. So let’s celebrate these unions and how they made it happen. Remember: don’t be afraid to shoot that shot, beloved.