#WeMetOnTwitter Is A Beautiful Trend Showing Love In The Most Unlikely Place

- By Bossip Staff
Couples Celebrate Meeting On Twitter

Shoot your shot” is a common refrain all over the internets. Hopping in DMs and seeing what happens is a risk that too many people are afraid to take. These people are celebrating Valentine’s Day with #WeMetOnTwitter to show how they got together.

It’s beautiful to see. So let’s celebrate these unions and how they made it happen. Remember: don’t be afraid to shoot that shot, beloved.

