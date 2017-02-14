Congratulations! Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross Is Pregnant

Congratulations!

Sanya Richards-Ross And Aaron Ross Are Expecting

A certain Olympian is adding her name to the list of stars who are expecting. Sanya Richards-Ross who took home the gold in 400 meters during the 2012 Summer Olympics, and her football playing hubby Aaron Ross are expecting.

The couple released a statement to PEOPLE on their sweet black family joy:

“Many parts of our lives have felt like a fairy tale, but this is our biggest blessing yet,” the couple says. “We are so excited to start a family and can’t wait to begin this new adventure!”

Aaron and Sonya tied the knot in 2010 after 7 years of dating to give each other time to “pursue their individual sports dreams.” This will be the couple’s first child.

Congrats to Sonya and Aaron!

