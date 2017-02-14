Project Runway: Kim Kardashian Worried Kanye Might Flip Out Over Yeezy Season 5 Fashion Show

Kim K Concerned About Kanye’s Health During Yeezy Season 5 Fashion Show Production

New York Fashion Week is on and poppin’ and that means that Kanye West is hard at work trying to make is $6,000 distressed sweatshirts look as aesthetically pleasing as possible.

We all know how deeply invested Ye is into the acceptance of the weirdo fashion folks, so the unveiling of Yeezy Season 5 is big deal for him.

So much of a big deal that Kim Kardashian is worried that Kanye might regress from the progress he’s made since being released from the hospital after his big breakdown. Putting together will be the first big stress he’s had and she ain’t tryna deal with that s#!t again according to PEOPLE.

“They spent the weekend apart so Kanye could focus on the show,” the insider says. “There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him. He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed.” The source adds that while this type of stress “has been very bad for him in the past,” Kim has been making sure to support him. “Kim keeps checking in to make sure he gets enough sleep,” the source says.

Kris Jenner cited the fashion show as the reason that Kanye wasn’t there to run up on stage and snatch the mic from Adele Sunday night at the Grammys.

“The truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week,” Jenner, 61, said, adding, “And my entire family is back there… Some of the kids are on their way tomorrow. He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!”

You looking forward to seeing what type of dystopian swag Kanye unveils in his new collection

Image via Splash