Nobody Cares: Bitter Bow Wow Explains Why He’s Single As Hell This Valentine’s Day

Bow Wow Explains Why He’s Single On Valentine’s Day

Bow Wow can’t find love!

The pint-sized rapper posted a petty IG message about why he’s single as a dollar bill this Valentine’s Day. Bow Wow recently reunited with baby mama Joie Chavis but apparently, things didn’t work out again…

Clearly, Shad is going through it:

I smile and act like nothing is wrong sometimes, its called dealing with shit and staying STRONG A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

How can Bow claim he’s single because no woman can handle his mess then go on to blame women for his SHORTcomings? Hit the flip to see what Bow’s beautiful exes are up to this Vday next…

