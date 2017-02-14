Nobody Cares: Bitter Bow Wow Explains Why He’s Single As Hell This Valentine’s Day
- By Bossip Staff
Bow Wow Explains Why He’s Single On Valentine’s Day
Bow Wow can’t find love!
The pint-sized rapper posted a petty IG message about why he’s single as a dollar bill this Valentine’s Day. Bow Wow recently reunited with baby mama Joie Chavis but apparently, things didn’t work out again…
Clearly, Shad is going through it:
How can Bow claim he’s single because no woman can handle his mess then go on to blame women for his SHORTcomings? Hit the flip to see what Bow’s beautiful exes are up to this Vday next…
