Marry, F**k, Kill: Lusty & Murderous Teachers Caught Playing Dirty Game About Special Needs Students

Teachers Caught Making Inappropriate Sexual And Violent Comments About Students

Is there NO standard of student f**king that teachers are willing to adhere to?!?!

SMFH. Some Michigan teachers sitting at a local restaurant were caught on cell phone video playing a rousing game of “Marry, F**k, Kill”. No big deal. Problem is, the subjects of the game weren’t celebrities or athletes, they were students. Special needs students, according to WWMT…

Outrage in Bangor as parents demand answers after a video of teachers making inappropriate comments about special needs children goes viral. Parents in Bangor are not pleased with district officials. On Monday night Newschannel 3 learned that two teachers received a written reprimand and a secretary resigned after Newschannel 3 aired video of the teachers’ comments, but parents say that’s not enough. Parents are now calling for a recall of the school board and for the schools’ chief operating officer to step down.

Oh, these parents want EVERYBODY gone. So much so that they stormed the school screaming, crying and beating on doors until all the school district’s officials turned in their resignation.

They are dead. Azz. Serious.

Those written reprimands ain’t ’bout to cut it, Jack. Heads gotta get their roll on.

