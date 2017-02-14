NBC Reacts To Nick Cannon ‘Qutting’ ‘America’s Got Talent’
NBC Execs React To Nick Cannon Threatening Quitting “America’s Got Talent”
Nick Cannon’s social media outburst to the executives behind “America’s Got Talent” is causing a kerfuffle in Hollywood.
Remember when we told you that Nick wrote that loooooooong rant about his decision to leave AGT because NBC execs threatened to fire him over an”offensive” racial joke?
“After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke,” wrote Nick on his social media.
Well according to PageSix, NBC execs were “blindsided” by the news and they’re claiming that they never even threatened to fire Cannon.
Furthermore, they’re calling his bluff because they think he’ll likely run into legal problems if he tries to leave.
Unfortunately for NBC, it looks like is Nick is DEAD serious about his departure; his rant is still live on Facebook AND Instagram.
I write this from a deeply saddened and dolorous mindset. After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke. This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my "team" that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment. Recently many of my mentors have cautioned me that soon "The System" would come down on me because I was speaking too many truths and being to loud about it. I had no idea that it all would hit so close to home. I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn't have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property. There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity. I have loved hosting AMERICAS GOT TALENT for the last 8 seasons, watching talented, brave, and courageous Americans accomplish their dreams in front of millions has been nothing but a joy, and everyone has been a pleasure to work with but my soul won't allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices. Not to get too detailed but this isn't the first time executives have attempted to "put me in my place" for so called unruly actions. I will not stand for it. My moral principles will easily walk away from the millions of dollars they hang over my head. It's never been about the money for me, what is difficult to walk away from is the fans, the people who love me on the show. This hurts tremendously. I felt like I was apart of the fabric of our great nation every summer, representing every culture, age, gender, and demographic. Now for the rug to be pulled from underneath me and to be publicly reprimanded and ridiculed over a joke about my own race is completely wrong… Continued on My FACEBOOK
Do YOU think Nick should leave “America’s Got Talent”???
WENN