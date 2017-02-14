NBC Reacts To Nick Cannon ‘Qutting’ ‘America’s Got Talent’

NBC Execs React To Nick Cannon Threatening Quitting “America’s Got Talent”

Nick Cannon’s social media outburst to the executives behind “America’s Got Talent” is causing a kerfuffle in Hollywood.

Remember when we told you that Nick wrote that loooooooong rant about his decision to leave AGT because NBC execs threatened to fire him over an”offensive” racial joke?

“After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke,” wrote Nick on his social media.

Well according to PageSix, NBC execs were “blindsided” by the news and they’re claiming that they never even threatened to fire Cannon.

Furthermore, they’re calling his bluff because they think he’ll likely run into legal problems if he tries to leave.



Unfortunately for NBC, it looks like is Nick is DEAD serious about his departure; his rant is still live on Facebook AND Instagram.

Do YOU think Nick should leave “America’s Got Talent”???

WENN