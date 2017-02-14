Homewreckin’ Harmony: CeeLo Green Remakes “Jessie’s Girl” Into A Hilarious Ode To Beyoncé In “Jay Z’s Girl” [Video]

CeeLo Green Remakes Classic Rock Song Into An Ode To Beyoncé

Everyone wants A Beyoncé. CeeLo Green wants THE Beyoncé. Under his new moniker “Gnarly Davidson”, he remade the classic Rick Springfield lust anthem “Jessie’s Girl” as an ode to the one and only Beyoncé Gisele Knowles-Carter.

