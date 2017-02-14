Comedian Eric Andre Revealed That He’s Dating Rosario Dawson & People Think It’s A Prank

- By Bossip Staff
Hiiiii haters…

Eric Andre Reveals Relationship With Rosario Dawson

People thought a popular comedian was pulling a prank when he revealed his actress girlfriend.

Eric Andre, the host of “The Eric Andre Show” on Adult Swim, used the Valentine’s Day holiday to send a sweet message to his “boo-bay” Rosario Dawson

but unfortunately for him however, people thought it was a prank.

Hit the flip to see Eric’s response to the Rosario Dawson prank rumors.

According to Eric, he and Rosario are no prank and he shut down folks like Chance The Rapper who thought he was trolling.

Flourish funnyman, flourish.

I think we have to touch tongues bb because people think this is a prank. 😂😂😂

A post shared by Eric Andre (@ericfuckingandre) on

❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕@rosariodawson

A post shared by Eric Andre (@ericfuckingandre) on

    Wishing you all a 'Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Day'! #HappyValentinesDay #Valentines

    A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on

