Comedian Eric Andre Revealed That He’s Dating Rosario Dawson & People Think It’s A Prank

Eric Andre Reveals Relationship With Rosario Dawson

People thought a popular comedian was pulling a prank when he revealed his actress girlfriend.

Eric Andre, the host of “The Eric Andre Show” on Adult Swim, used the Valentine’s Day holiday to send a sweet message to his “boo-bay” Rosario Dawson…

but unfortunately for him however, people thought it was a prank.

Anyone else think that @ericandre decided to make Valentines into April Fools Day?? #NotConvinced!! — Faaip Music (@FaaipMusic) February 14, 2017

Eric Andre is really with Rosario Dawson? What? Lol what? Wait what? Idk I can't accept this. My head is imploding — anübisBLACK ⚫️ (@itsAnubisBlack) February 14, 2017

