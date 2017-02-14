Comedian Eric Andre Revealed That He’s Dating Rosario Dawson & People Think It’s A Prank
- By Bossip Staff
Eric Andre Reveals Relationship With Rosario Dawson
People thought a popular comedian was pulling a prank when he revealed his actress girlfriend.
Eric Andre, the host of “The Eric Andre Show” on Adult Swim, used the Valentine’s Day holiday to send a sweet message to his “boo-bay” Rosario Dawson…
but unfortunately for him however, people thought it was a prank.
According to Eric, he and Rosario are no prank and he shut down folks like Chance The Rapper who thought he was trolling.
Eric is Rosario’s “boobay.”