How Cute Are Tracy Morgan And Wife Megan At The Premiere Of “Fist Fight”?

Black Love Rules “Fist Fight” Red Carpet

In celebration of FIST FIGHT, cast members and filmmakers including Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, Kym Whitley and Charlie Day – attended the red carpet world premiere on Monday, February 13th at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Probably our favorite part of the carpet had to be all the black love on display. How cute are Tracy and his wife Megan???

Hang on, y’all gotta see the closeups. They are truly the picture of love.

This is EVERYTHING! Love that her dimple is on display.

Tracy seems like he would be a fun partner to have but probably A LOT to keep up with. I bet their daughter is just like him too.

Ice Cube also brought his wife to the premiere. They’ve been together for several decades now. Isn’t she beautiful?

The movie lands in theaters this Friday February 17. Peep the official trailer below:

WENN