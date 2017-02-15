Carlos Santana Got Dragged To Maria Maria For Saying THIS About Beyonce And Adele
Carlos Santana Insults Beyonce
Everyone is still reeling from the travesty of Adele beating out Beyonce for Album of the Year at the Grammys. Well, almost everyone. Carlos Santana had this to say:
“Adele is a singer, Beyoncé a model”
Whoops. This is insane to discredit Beyonce as a singer and a trash thing to do. Santana tried to backtrack…
But it’s too late. We don’t care what kind of legend he is, legends say trash things and this was a trash thing to say. Beyonce is a great singer and more than a “model.” Come on, man. You deserve this dragging.