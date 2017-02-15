#TrumpImpeachmentParty Is Trending Because Cheeto Stalin May Be Lying About Russia
A report by the New York Times has surfaced indicating that Donald Trump’s team had been in constant contact with Russia leading up to the election, raising issues about how close the president and Russia had been working. What’s becoming more apparent is that Trump seemed to have lied about some serious security issues.
This has lead the world to believe he’s getting impeached any day now. And what better way to celebrate than to throw a party!
So let’s look at the celebration and join in. Get your stanky leg on and everything!