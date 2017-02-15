Honest: Future Admits That He’s Been A Scumbag But He Wants To Be A Better Person…

Future Posts Apologetic Instagram Message About Becoming A Better Man

Yesterday, Future announced that his self-titled new album will drop Friday and also that he will be going on a new tour.

All these newness has also motivated himself to become a better person, if you believe the message he dropped on his Instagram page…

While Nayvadius doesn’t mention anyone specifically, it kinda sounds like he’s talking to Ciara, and for that matter, Russell Wilson and possibly even baby Future. Hell, you could even throw his baby mama Brittni Mealy into the mix of people who probably deserve apologies.

Future showed signs that perhaps he regretted the way had handled the Ciara break-up and her subsequent rebound in a Rolling Stone interview back in June:

A source close to Ciara accused Future of wishing failure upon her, but he denies that. “I would never wish that,” he says. “Her being successful, her being happy, helps me.” He starts addressing her directly. “I’m attached to you. If you’re happy, I’m happy. You’re connected for life. I don’t want you to go through this shit and for it to come back on my son, my kid. I want you to be in the best situation.” He tries to explain, elliptically, why it upset him to see Wilson with his son, and why it’s a topic he wants to avoid going forward. “It’s something that’ll take more time for me. It ain’t even about [him] playing daddy. I don’t even want to think about it. That’s my son forever. My son is going to be able to read this. He’s going to be able to look at those pictures. He’s going to be able to have a judgment for himself, and have a conversation with me man-to-man. That’s my blood. He is me. I am him. We is one.”

What do you think about the new leaf the Future wants to turn over? Can he, Ciara, Russell Wilson and baby Future ever be one big happy blended family?

