Yeah, Dat Way! Cardi B Confirms That Offset’s Smashing Her Crazy Cakes To Smithereens



Woo, woo, woo, woo!

Cardi B Confirms Offset Dating Rumors

Resident “Love & Hip Hop” wild child Cardi B is confirming that she’s got a new man.

The 24-year-old reality star/rapper was previously waiting for her incarcerated bae Tommy to be released from prison where he’s doing time for gun charges—–but now it looks like she’s had a change of heart.

Remember when we told you that Cardi and Migos rapper Offset were spotted together at the Super Bowl?

New couple alert? #CardiB and #Offset of the #Migos went to the Super Bowl together. A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Well Cardi’s confirming that he’s her new bae and she made an official Valentine’s Day announcement with THIS post.

Oooh hey babe 💋 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Following that, Offset quickly hopped in her comments section to confirm their coupledom with a boyfriend and girlfriend emoji.

Offset, 22, was previously linked to Fetty Wap’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky.

What do YOU think about Cardi being coupled up with Offset???

He’s definitely an upgrade from locked up azz Tommy.

He's definitely an upgrade from locked up azz Tommy.