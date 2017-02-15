Kellyanne Conway Denies Retweeting White Nationalist But The Lie Detector Determined…

Kellyanne Conway Denies Retweeting White Nationalist

We previously reported aged avocado Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway went on MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Show to spew more alternative facts recently. The aged avocado first claimed Obama’s administration banned Iraqi refugees from entering the United States for six months in 2011 — which is a LIE.

Then Conway completely made up a terrorist attack committed by Iraqi refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky that never actually happened. Watch the lies unfold below:

.@KellyannePolls says that 2 Iraqi refugees "were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."

(There was no such massacre.) pic.twitter.com/sD3Nnb5xfE — Joe Sonka (@joesonka) February 3, 2017

The White House adviser is now lying about retweeting a racist white nationalist account. Check out the tweet below:

Buzzfeed editor Mike Hayes first spotted the tweet after Conway deleted it from her timeline:

The bruised fruit told Buzzfeed: “I’ve never heard of Lib Hypocrisy obviously. I denounce whoever it is. I’m going to find out who’s tweeting it. It will be immediately deleted. Everybody makes mistakes.”

When are we getting this lady out the paint for good??

