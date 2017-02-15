Lean Back: Fat Joe Pettily Posts THIS After Losing Grammy Award To Chance The Rapper

Fat Hoe Hates On Chance The Rapper After Grammy Awards

Fat Joe feels some kind of way after losing Best Rap Song to Chance The Rapper. The ‘All The Way Up’ MC took to his Instagram account just hours after the awards show to shade the Chicago artist in a petty post.

The Bronx rapper was first excited about the nomination:

SUPER BLESSED, THE GRAMMY FAMILY#plataoplomo A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

… and mad as hell he didn’t win. The Terror Squad rapper fired shots at Chance The Rapper after losing the Grammy:

I hear you gotta sell it to snatch the Grammy! Whats the Chance of that lol congrats to the winners! Theres always next year 🙏🏽 Plata O Plomo season. This Friday!!! #plataoplomo A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Mad much?

Joe later got dragged for his haterific comments:

Hating doesn’t look good on you, Joey!

