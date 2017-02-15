Lean Back: Fat Joe Pettily Posts THIS After Losing Grammy Award To Chance The Rapper
- By Bossip Staff
Fat Hoe Hates On Chance The Rapper After Grammy Awards
Fat Joe feels some kind of way after losing Best Rap Song to Chance The Rapper. The ‘All The Way Up’ MC took to his Instagram account just hours after the awards show to shade the Chicago artist in a petty post.
The Bronx rapper was first excited about the nomination:
… and mad as hell he didn’t win. The Terror Squad rapper fired shots at Chance The Rapper after losing the Grammy:
Mad much?
Joe later got dragged for his haterific comments:
Hating doesn’t look good on you, Joey!
Hit the flip to see how Chance has been celebrating his awards next…