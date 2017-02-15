KimYe Couple Up In NYC For Valentine’s Day Dinner Date

Happy Valentine's Day A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Kim Kardashian West Has Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner With Kanye West

As we previously reported, Kimmy Cakes jetted to the East Coast this week to be with her beloved hubby Kanye during Fashion Week. Kim took to Instagram with this coupled up shot of her and Yeezy locking lips. We see she’s still in her fuzzy filter phase. Don’t know about y’all but we good on that. Can we get some hi-res please Mrs. Kardashian West?

Look at Kanye looking at Kim like she’s Kanye. Sweet love! The pair stepped out in matching all black everything for a dinner date at Carbone Restaurant. Awwwww. Kim’s been rocking this Elvira steez for a minute and Ye has been sticking to his blonde look. Do you likey?

Ay yo Kim, pass hubby some of that Kiehl’s creme you probably got on deck. Hands ashy AF! Can’t let your man walk around looking like he was battering up the chicken for frying.

Check out more photos of the happy couple below.

SplashNews