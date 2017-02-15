Ho Don’t Sit Down: Magazine Editors Treat Tiffany Trump Like The Plague At #NYFW Show
- By Bossip Staff
At this point, anything with the name “Trump” attached to it is inherently toxic. Nothing drives that point home more than what took place during a New York Fashion Week show.
According to NYDailyNews, Donald’s baby girl was persona non-grata at a Philipp Plein show in NYC.
The Trump family better get used to this for the next four years and beyond.
