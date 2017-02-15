Ho Don’t Sit Down: Magazine Editors Treat Tiffany Trump Like The Plague At #NYFW Show

Fashion Magazine Editors Do Not Want To Sit Next To Tiffany Trump At NYFW

At this point, anything with the name “Trump” attached to it is inherently toxic. Nothing drives that point home more than what took place during a New York Fashion Week show.

According to NYDailyNews, Donald’s baby girl was persona non-grata at a Philipp Plein show in NYC.

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

The Trump family better get used to this for the next four years and beyond.

Image via Instagram