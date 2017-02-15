Exclusive: Stevie J: I Got A Raw Deal In My $1.3 Mill Child Support Suit!!

Reality Star Sentenced To Pay Back Seven Figure Child Support Debt

Stevie J isn’t taking his judgment for more than $1 million in back child support lying down.

The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star has filed an appeal of his $1,304,835.86 judgment for back child support debts for two of his kids on Valentine’s Day, according to court docs obtained by BOSSIP.

Stevie’s sentence doesn’t include prison time, but the judge slapped him with three years probation and rehab. The judge said the court will garnish 25 percent of his monthly income beginning March 1, and the $1.3 million will accrue interest until the debt is paid. Stevie also can’t open up any lines of credit without first letting his probation officer know.

The producer turned reality star is only challenging the restitution aspect of his sentence, even though he’d already pled guilty to one count of failure to pay child support, a misdemeanor, as part of a deal and insisted he’d turned his life around and was now a constant figure in his son and daughter’s lives.

The government said that Stevie knowingly dodged child support payments from $6,608 to $8,557 for from 2001 through 2014, despite making $27,000 a month since 2012 from “Love & Hip Hop” as well as $100,000 in royalties over a 10-year period.

Following his sentencing Feb 2, he had a month to appeal, though it’s not clear if he had a right to appeal under the terms of his plea.