Thangs Done Changed: There’s Something Different About Draya Michele

I did what I said I was gonna do…. maybe you guys will notice 🔎👀 A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

Draya Michele Downsizes And Minimizes

Remember when Draya Michele said she thought her hoeness could be deleted and we all laughed? Welp… It seems she may have the last laugh after all. Draya now has two successful clothing lines, an acting career and is happily engaged to the father of her youngest son. But it didn’t come without some carefully calculated moves — the latest of which appears to be the removal of her breast implants.

Draya teased the change on Instagram first, posting this bikini-clad pic while vacationing in Phuket, leaving her comments to guess about what she’d done. But then she took to Twitter to confirm the change.

Took my implants out. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) February 15, 2017

RT @YouOttoKnow: @drayamichele did your implants ever get in the way of workouts ? <– they pretty much got in the way of life in general — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) February 15, 2017

Dang… We never realized what an issue it was for her. Do you think Draya’s downsize will help her career continue to climb? A lot of folks definitely say it’s harder to succeed as a high fashion model with implants.

Remember when I used to have time to take pics of myself all the time? ……things have changed. I'm busy shooting models in my lines — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) February 13, 2017

That’s not the only change Draya is making either. She’s promised to do a lot less attention sloring…

No #ads straight cash. 🛫 A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

Although she couldn’t help flossing the PJ she and Orlando took to Thailand. They ballllllin’!

