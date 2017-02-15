Thangs Done Changed: There’s Something Different About Draya Michele
Draya Michele Downsizes And Minimizes
Remember when Draya Michele said she thought her hoeness could be deleted and we all laughed? Welp… It seems she may have the last laugh after all. Draya now has two successful clothing lines, an acting career and is happily engaged to the father of her youngest son. But it didn’t come without some carefully calculated moves — the latest of which appears to be the removal of her breast implants.
Draya teased the change on Instagram first, posting this bikini-clad pic while vacationing in Phuket, leaving her comments to guess about what she’d done. But then she took to Twitter to confirm the change.
Dang… We never realized what an issue it was for her. Do you think Draya’s downsize will help her career continue to climb? A lot of folks definitely say it’s harder to succeed as a high fashion model with implants.
That’s not the only change Draya is making either. She’s promised to do a lot less attention sloring…
Although she couldn’t help flossing the PJ she and Orlando took to Thailand. They ballllllin’!
Hit the flip for more photos from their romantic trip.
Looks like Baby Jru crashed the romantic getaway
Draya hasn’t let vacay keep her from staying fit either
