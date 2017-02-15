#ShipDocked: NBA Baller Joel Embiid Is Swirl Smashing ‘WAGS’ Star Olivia Pierson To Smithereens
Joel Embiid Is Dating Reality Star Olivia Pierson
76ers star Joel Embiid has finally docked his thirsty ship in reality star Olivia Pierson.
The thirsty baller was first made infamous after trying (and failing) to get at Rihanna after joining the league. Well, it looks like he finally has the IG girl of his dreams:
Olivia posted this Valentine’s Day photo then later deleted the cheeky post with the message ending in #ShipDocked.
We wonder if Embiid will be starring in the next season of ‘WAGS’ with Olivia or is this just a freaky fling?
