Alert The Barbz: Safaree Shows Off His ‘Divine’ New Girlfriend



Upgrade or nah???

Safaree Spends Valentine’s Day With Star Divine

Nicki Minaj’s ex is showing off his new girlfriend, and some people aren’t happy.

Safaree used the Valentine’s Day holiday to reveal an elaborate gift he bought”West Coast Barbie” Star Divine. The rapper/Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star filled a UHaul truck with 400 balloons for his new love.

If you didnt rent a Uhaul to get your valentine her gifts you didnt try hard enough.. and this was just the 1st of the trips to get 400 balloons.. not gonna let you see what the trail led too but im such a nice guy 😂😇😂😇😇 Happy Valentines world.. A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 (@iamsafaree) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Star, took it a step further however and posted coupled up pictures of herself and Safaree. “Y’all are very upset & we’re just soooo happy,” wrote Star.

Some fans however think she’s definitely a downgrade from Nicki.

Hiiii haters!

