Alert The Barbz: Safaree Shows Off His ‘Divine’ New Girlfriend

- By Bossip Staff
Safaree Spends Valentine’s Day With Star Divine
Nicki Minaj’s ex is showing off his new girlfriend, and some people aren’t happy.
Safaree used the Valentine’s Day holiday to reveal an elaborate gift he bought”West Coast Barbie” Star Divine. The rapper/Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star filled a UHaul truck with 400 balloons for his new love.
Star, took it a step further however and posted coupled up pictures of herself and Safaree. “Y’all are very upset & we’re just soooo happy,” wrote Star.
Some fans however think she’s definitely a downgrade from Nicki.
Hiiii haters!
More Star Divine on the flip.
