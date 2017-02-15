Phaedra Explains Not Defending Porsha From Lesbihonest Rumors—But What Does Kandi Think???
Phaedra Parks Explains Staying Quiet During The RHOA “Glamping” Trip
On the most recent episode of RHOA, viewers saw things reach a fever pitch between Porsha and Kandi when Marlo Hampton revealed that Porsha was spreading closeted lesbian rumors.
According to Kandi, it’s ironic that Porsha would say that, because she’s had girl on girl experiences herself.
Viewers may have also noticed that Porsha’s bestie Phaedra Parks was shockingly quiet while Porsha went head to head with Kandi—despite previously making similar allegations.
If you remember, Phaedra is the one who alleged that Kandi and Shamea are secret lovers.
Now, Phaedra’s explaining why she shadily stayed quiet while her “frack” and Kandi went at it.
According to Phae Phae, it’s because Porsha can “handle her own.” Suuuuuuuuure…
“First of all, this is the thing you need to know. It was some slicing and dicing of the footage, but at the end of the day, I came on the trip to be positive,” said Phaedra on “Watch What Happens Live.”
“And we all know Porsha can handle herself. Porsha is a strong woman and she is a great friend. And she is not a liar, I will say that. But on a second note, it was already becoming very heated and I think that it was going in a bad direction so I didn’t need to add any more fuel to that fire.”
Very convenient Phae Phae.
Hit the flip for Kandi’s response.
According to Kandi, Porsha shouldn’t throw stones when she lives in a glass house….
and she’ll address Phaedra and the Shamea rumors at the RHOA reunion.
Meanwhile, Porsha’s still pissed that Kandi said she slept with her baby daddy Block. According to Porsha it’s “distasteful” to talk about her dating life.
Really Porsha???
Via Bravo:
“I mean, didn’t everyone date when they were in their early 20s and didn’t everybody go on a couple dates with someone and you run into that person?” Porsha explained to Bravotv.com recently about her history with Block, who is the father of Kandi’s daughter, Riley.
“I respectfully told her, ‘Hey, oh my gosh I dated him’ and it was at a time where I didn’t even know who she was and she didn’t know who I was. It really didn’t mean anything. So I really thought it was distasteful to be discussing who I dated or whatever. It’s just why even have a conversation about me?”
“I think the more I go above, the more I can see how low these girls are in sitting around and talking me all the time,” she said. “I think that is one of the things that I just don’t like the most about the rest of the season.”
There’s more drama to come on RHOA.