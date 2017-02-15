Phaedra Explains Not Defending Porsha From Lesbihonest Rumors—But What Does Kandi Think???

RHOA rumor control…

Phaedra Parks Explains Staying Quiet During The RHOA “Glamping” Trip

On the most recent episode of RHOA, viewers saw things reach a fever pitch between Porsha and Kandi when Marlo Hampton revealed that Porsha was spreading closeted lesbian rumors.

According to Kandi, it’s ironic that Porsha would say that, because she’s had girl on girl experiences herself.

Viewers may have also noticed that Porsha’s bestie Phaedra Parks was shockingly quiet while Porsha went head to head with Kandi—despite previously making similar allegations.

If you remember, Phaedra is the one who alleged that Kandi and Shamea are secret lovers.

Now, Phaedra’s explaining why she shadily stayed quiet while her “frack” and Kandi went at it.

According to Phae Phae, it’s because Porsha can “handle her own.” Suuuuuuuuure…

“First of all, this is the thing you need to know. It was some slicing and dicing of the footage, but at the end of the day, I came on the trip to be positive,” said Phaedra on “Watch What Happens Live.” “And we all know Porsha can handle herself. Porsha is a strong woman and she is a great friend. And she is not a liar, I will say that. But on a second note, it was already becoming very heated and I think that it was going in a bad direction so I didn’t need to add any more fuel to that fire.”

Very convenient Phae Phae.



