Surprise: “Shahs Of Sunset” Star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi Reveals She Is Married!

I love you until death, and then some.❤️️ A post shared by Shalom (@shalom310) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

“Shans Of Sunset” Reality Star Reveals Secret Elopment

Another day, another secret “celebrity” wedding! “Shahs of Sunset” fans will be happy to hear that one of the show’s stars, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is married. The reality starlet shared the news on Instagram, but later deleted the post. Fortunately E! News grabbed the caption in time:

“January 25, 2017 We walked into a courthouse just to see what type of paperwork is needed for getting married. They sarcastically told us there’s a small chapel we could go to and do it right then,” she captioned a touching video of the ceremony. “An hour later, we walked out of that chapel as husband & wife. We clearly weren’t dressed for it and I couldn’t stop laughing from shock… but f–k it… we’re not like ordinary people.”

Anyone who has seen the show knows that GG is far from ordinary. We don’t know much about Shalom, but apparently GG isn’t the only reality star he’s dated. Fans pointed out that they remembered him from his relationship with Durrani on “Dash Dolls.” Hopefully things will be better with GG. The marriage reveal wasn’t the only post from Golnesa. She also posted a picture from the day Shalom proposed:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my hubs,” she wrote. “This was the day you proposed… it was 13 degrees in NYC, we barely had enough clothes on, my tears kept freezing down my face, you pulled off the sweetest surprise proposal and with the most beautiful ring. I’ll never forget that day! Asheghetam!!!”

Here’s GG’s post following the actual proposal:

In the middle of Times Square… he asked… and I said… HELL YESSSSS! So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310 A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

Congratulations GG and Shalom! Best wishes on a happy matrimony-dom!!!

