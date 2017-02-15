Scramble Me Dat P***y: Freaky Bozo Brian Pumper Hit A Sad New Low & It’s Hilarious

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

crackmain

Brian Pumper Breaks The Internet…With Eggs

Freaky bozo Brian Pumper is back at it again with the hilariously headassey shenanigans. This time, he trended after cracking an egg against some poor misguided straggler’s head mid-flick (and attempting to make it a thing) marking a sad new low for the oft-slandered Z-list poon-pummeler.

problem

Hit the flip for the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Brian Pumper’s egg .

crackmain

The headassey clip is too hot for Bossip but here’s the best part.

problem

movement

humpty

wtf

    Continue Slideshow

    cops

    thelooks

    hatched

    vday

    wendywilliams

    newlight

    thatlook

    stayinlives

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus