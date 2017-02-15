Jesus Take The Wheel: 2-Year-Old Killed On Facebook Live In Chicago When Goons Shoot At Pregnant Aunt [Video]

2-Year-Old Killed On Facebook Live In Chicago During Ambush Shooting

While the Cheeto-in-Chief is busy using Chicago as a political chess piece, the people who actually live in the city are going through unimaginable suffering.

Yesterday, on Valentine’s Day, a 2-year-old child named Lavontay White lost his life to gun violence. While riding around with his aunt and her boyfriend, armed gunmen ambushed the trio and let off a several fatal shots according to DailyMail.

Sadly, Lavontay’s aunt just happened to be on Facebook Live rapping along to some eerily violent songs just prior to the shooting.

As soon as the shots rang out, she fled the car down an alley to a neighbor’s house where she begged to be let in as she too had been shot…in her pregnant belly. Lavontay and the aunt’s boyfriend were both shot in the head.

The video is long, but the shooting begins at about 3:15

R.I.P. to Lavontay White and his aunt’s unidentified boyfriend. We can only pray that SOMEONE gets the city of Chicago the resources it so desperately needs to curtail the rampant violence taking place on a daily basis.

