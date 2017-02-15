Wait, What?! Cee-Lo Says He Wasn’t Dressed Like A Gold Oompa Loompa At The Grammys

Cee-Lo Green Says He Wasn’t At The Grammys

We recently reported on Cee-Lo Green’s outlandish gold Grammy getup after the eclectic rapper was seen waddling down the red carpet.

Gnarly Davidson

Cee-Lo now tells TMZ that he never wore the gold getup because he wasn’t at the Grammy Awards. Paps caught Green earlier this week leaving Delilah in West Hollywood, where he denied being the little gold man with the T-Rex arms turning heads on the red carpet last weekend:

So, who is Gnarls Davidson??!

