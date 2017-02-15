FelonBae Jeremy Meeks Made His NYFW Debut And Melted Everyone’s Panties Off!

Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks Debuted At NYFW And Looked Amazing

Remember Jeremy Meeks?

The fine azz jailbird-jawn went viral back in 2014 after his mugshot caught the attention of every breathing woman (and men) in America. Apparently, a man with a prison record and pretty eyes gets the motor running.

Le swoon.

Meeks recently made his New York Fashion Week debut during the Philipp Plein show that included Young Thug, Desiigner and other notable stars. Check out the pics below:

The designer come up!

From prison to the runway:

Hit the flip for more of fine azz #FelonBae next…

IG