#FelonBae Jeremy Meeks Made His NYFW Debut And Melted Everyone’s Panties Off!

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks

Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks Debuted At NYFW And Looked Amazing

Remember Jeremy Meeks?

The fine azz jailbird-jawn went viral back in 2014 after his mugshot caught the attention of every breathing woman (and men) in America. Apparently, a man with a prison record and pretty eyes gets the motor running.

Le swoon.

Jeremy Meeks

Meeks recently made his New York Fashion Week debut during the Philipp Plein show that included Young Thug, Desiigner and other notable stars. Check out the pics below:

The designer come up!

From prison to the runway:

Hit the flip for more of fine azz #FelonBae next…

IG

#LetsMakeNYFWgreatAgain @jmeeksofficial

A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on

    Continue Slideshow

    @jmeeksofficial #LetsMakeNYFWgreatAgain – #NeighborHoodKingsNEWYORK

    A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on

    New York fashion week with My best friend and amazing manager !!! @jimjordanphotography @whitecrossmanagement #godisgood

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    It was great meeting you and your team @carineroitfeld I so look forward to seeing you soon.

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    Proud to be a part of the @muzikconnect family. Thank you for this opportunity @jasonahardi

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    #dtla

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    God is good

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    #maseratimeeks

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    Saying bye to summer

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Bangers, Congratulations

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus