FelonBae Jeremy Meeks Made His NYFW Debut And Melted Everyone’s Panties Off!

Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks Debuted At NYFW And Looked Amazing
The fine azz jailbird-jawn went viral back in 2014 after his mugshot caught the attention of every breathing woman (and men) in America. Apparently, a man with a prison record and pretty eyes gets the motor running.
Meeks recently made his New York Fashion Week debut during the Philipp Plein show that included Young Thug, Desiigner and other notable stars. Check out the pics below:
@jmeeksofficial has made his way up the social ladder. He was first introduced to the public when his mugshot (bottom right) surfaced and went viral in 2014. Meeks served a little over 2 years in prison for possessing illegal firearms and ammo, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and criminal street gang activity. He didn't let that stop him though, he signed with White Cross Management after millions were stunned by his looks and now he's broken into (no pun intended) the fashion world. Last night he was seen walking in @philipppleininternational 's New York Fashion Week presentation. Go Jeremy! #jeremymeeks #philippplein #nyfw #thecomeup
From prison to the runway:
