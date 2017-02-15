So Good: Kel Mitchell And His Wife’s Pregnancy Reveal Couldn’t Be More Perfect
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6
❯
❮
Kel Mitchell And His Wife Asia Lee Are Expecting Their First Child
Congratulations to Kel Mitchell and his beautiful wife Asia Lee! The couple revealed they’re expecting their first baby — and they did it in such a creative way. Harking back to Kel’s “Good Burger” notoriety they did a Good Burger themed baby announcement. Don’t you love it? We’re sooooo happy for them. #BlackLove
It’s the second time in recent weeks that Kel’s donned his old uniform. He assumed his old character “Ed” during Superbowl weekend and made quite an impression.
LOL wonder how long he’s been hanging on to that braided wigpiece.
Kel and Asia Lee recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Hit the flip for some cute coupled up pics of them vacationing in Hawaii.