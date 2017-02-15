BlackTwitterClassics: A Flashback To The Pettiest BeyHive Dragging, Maybe Ever

The BeyHive Vs. Bold BeyHive Victim #673

The world-famous BeyHive has a very rich (and terrifying) history of dragging non-Beylievers to the darkest corners of Hell that peaked a few years ago when they buried countless victims including a very bold hater who popped off on “106 & Park” and got…well, you’ll see what happened next.

Hit the flip for a flashback to the pettiest BeyHive dragging, maybe ever.