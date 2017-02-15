#BlackTwitterClassics: A Flashback To The Pettiest BeyHive Dragging, Maybe Ever

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

top2

The BeyHive Vs. Bold BeyHive Victim #673

The world-famous BeyHive has a very rich (and terrifying) history of dragging non-Beylievers to the darkest corners of Hell that peaked a few years ago when they buried countless victims including a very bold hater who popped off on “106 & Park” and got…well, you’ll see what happened next.

neckretired

Hit the flip for a flashback to the pettiest BeyHive dragging, maybe  ever.

This bold “106 & Park” audience member said Beyonce needs to retire…

top2

And, well….

neck

neckretired

pizzaparty

gravity

weightloss

hurricane

    Continue Slideshow

    bdgw63tiyaax-on

    maccheese

    snickers

    ford

    waiter

    soraven

    It go so bad that other stan armies combined like Voltron and joined in…

    diabetes

    washing1

    heartrate

    miley

    twittergone

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus