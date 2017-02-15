PYNK Magazine Hosts Private Dinner Honoring Laura Govan During NYFW

Saturday Feb 11th PYNK Magazine hosted a private dinner honoring Laura Govan in NYC during NYFW. Laura was toasted by friends including Meeka Claxton (co-founder of PYNK), her publicist, Anthoni Allen, her manager, Sabrina Hutton, celebrity jeweler Crystal Streets and PYNK founder Mecca Moore. The ladies cheered to Laura’s effortless style and to her continuing to be an example for women empowerment.