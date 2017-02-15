Recording Academy President Responds To Grammy Racism Backlash: “We Don’t Have That Kind Of An Issue”

The public outcry when Beyoncé failed to take home the Grammy for Album of the Year Sunday night was not typical Beyhive backlash. For many, like Adele, Solange, other Black artists, and fans of all colors, Beyoncé’s loss, the year she put out her most personal, and simultaneously universal, body of work musically and visually, was a sign that The Recording Academy has just as big a problem as the Oscars when it comes to awarding the talent of Black artists. But, of course, if you were to say that to Recording Academy President Neil Portnow, he’d deny it.

In fact, that’s exactly what Portnow did when Pitchfork Media asked him whether he thinks the Grammys has a race problem considering the fact that a Black artist hasn’t won Album of the Year since Herbie Hancock in 2008.

[madamenoire]

Oprah Explains The Black Church: “It Is Counselor, Psychiatrist, Friend, Comforter, Nurturer, Nurse”

There’s church, and then there’s the Black church– the institution many of us were taught to revere from the moment we could even utter the word God.

Most Christians are as protective of the church as they are their mothers, i.e. you can talk about anybody or anything but the place where they go to worship and commune with God and other believers. And that’s why it was such a gamble for Oprah to take on the subject of the Black church with last year’s scripted series “Greenleaf.”

The first season of the show was a hit among viewers, and as OWN prepares to air season 2 Wednesday, March 15 at 10 pm EST, Oprah sat down to talk about what the Black church means to her, to many Christians, and how she approached the subject of the sacred institution with care on “Greenleaf.” Check out her insight in the video below.

[madamenoire]

Plies DUI Arrest Dash Cam Footage Revealed

Back in January, Florida rapper Plies got popped for DUI. Now, dash cam footage of his arrest has been revealed.

Reports TMZ:

Plies was arrested for DUI by some pretty stonefaced cops, because it’s borderline remarkable they didn’t lose it as they gazed into the horrified eyes of one Kevin McCallister.

TMZ obtained the dash cam footage of the Florida rapper’s January arrest … the main attraction is definitely the “Home Alone” tee.

According to the cops, Plies was driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Maybe he was running off on the plug? Sorry, we couldn’t resist.

Plies also told the officers he had a registered firearm in his car. All jokes aside, Plies should feel blessed this stop didn’t go left and he didn’t end up a dead body.

Drive sober though, bih.

[hiphopwired]