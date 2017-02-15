D**k-Measuring Contest: Did The Weeknd Diss Justin Bieber Over Failure To Sexually Satisfy Selena Gomez?

The Weeknd Seemingly Fires Shots At Justin Bieber Over Selena Gomez

Corny tings a gwan on among pop music sensations and it looks like gluten-free beef is just getting started according to TMZ.

For weeks now we’ve been reporting on the love affair between the 3-day singer and his new bae Selena Gomez. More than a few eyebrows were raised when the two were caught on camera kissing in the streets of Hollyweird. The owners of those elevated eyebrows wondered: “What will Justin Bieber thing about all this?”.

Justin has done his fair share of hating, but it appears that Saturday-and-Sunday has taken it upon himself to cast the first real blow. No pun intended.

A Toronto rapper named Nav just dropped his new single “Some Way” and it features a scathing and s#!t-talkin’ verse from Abel. Take a listen.

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”

Sounds like shots. What do you think? Will Bieber get on stage and engage in a sugary sweet kool-aid war with the formerly funny-haired fellow Canadian?

