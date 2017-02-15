Someone We Actually Like: Ava Duvernay Covers ESSENCE

Ava Duvernay Covers ESSENCE’s “Black Women In Hollywood” Issue

A celebrated creative is getting her just due on a magazine cover.

After wowing audiences with her work with “Selma” and “Queen Sugar”, Ava Duvernay is the latest star to cover ESSENCE magazine.

For the mag’s March cover story, Ava tells the publication about her films, her directing process and gets praise from her close friends Oprah and David Oyelowo.

On directing:

“I don’t have to approach film like a man would, or like anybody else I read about, because it’s personal…so there’s no right way or wrong way. Directors talk about their process but that doesn’t have to be my process. My process is where the sets feel very familial, where I like to know my cast personally and where I value who people are more than their names…[It’s important to] imbue the sets and the experience with a sense of myself, a sense of warmth, a sense of family, not shying away from the things…that make me a Black woman, and just embracing those things and letting that come out in the material itself…”

Oprah on Ava:

“I saw Ava the set of Selma, out in 104 degrees, finding knee pads for some of the older women who needed them. She’s walking around handing out knee pads: ‘Ma’am, here. Put this on your knees. Ma’am, I think you should have some water.’ And she’s got a whole thing of waters. She, the director, comes from behind the camera and she’s passing out water…”

David Oyelowo on Ava:

“Who we are intersects with what we create, and Ava is someone I genuinely adore spending time with. I refer to her as my sister because I feel like I’ve known her far longer than I have. We barely need to say words for me to know what she needs out of me…”

Don’t you just love her??? Ava is currently working on her next project “A Wrinkle In Time” in New Zealand with Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

Welcomed with a Powhiri. Blessed with a Karakia. United with a Haka. Grateful to the Maori people, Tangata Whenua, for receiving us so warmly. Thank you! #WrinkleinTime A post shared by Ava DuVernay (@directher) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

She’s also GEEKED to be on ESSENCE’s cover and celebrating this “little black girl’s dream” on Twitter.

This little black girl's dream. It came true! Grateful beyond words. My truest thanks to the sistren at @Essence. 🌻 https://t.co/l4puzkB6OL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 15, 2017

Congrats Ava!

ESSENCE