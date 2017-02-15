Lee Daniels & Tyrese Say Tonight’s Episode Of “Star” Will Be “Explosive”

Acclaimed Director & Singer Talk New Episode Of “Star,” Featuring Trans Actress Amiyah Scott

Director Lee Daniels said tonight’s episode of Fox’s music drama “Star” will surprise and inform the audience with a shocking storyline about the transgendered community.

Although he was mum on details, the episode will involve Tyrese’s character, Queen Latifah’s love interest Pastor Bobby Harris, interacting with a transgendered woman, actress Amiyah Scott.

Daniels said although moments from tonight’s episode would be “unsettling,” it would highlight the still taboo subject of gay, lesbian and transgender issues in the African-American community.

“The truth is polarizing,” Daniels, who is openly gay, told BOSSIP. “It’s unsettling. It’s unsettling to the actors. It’s unsettling to me.”

He added: “This is that defining moment that we as African-Americans don’t address. We don’t wanna talk about it…We can’t help who we are.”

Daniels said that he hopes that tonight’s episode would help people see the issue from the other side, and encourage unity among all people.

“I just want people to understand that we all have a voice and what is so incredible about this moment right now, is we have a terminally heterosexual male…coming in here, Tyrese, coming in my world, which I’m so grateful for, to be a part of the telling of this story that is so controversial, so important in our culture,” the “Precious” director said. “Not only in our culture but in the world today.”

Tyrese said that the episode would shed light on the transgendered community – a community that is still misunderstood by many.

“We understood we were about to do something that would give a new heartbeat to and become a voice for folks, who like me, didn’t understand it,” Tyrese said. “It was just interesting to do this scene and be part of this moment. It was uncomfortable to shoot it, and it’s going to be very uncomfortable for people to watch it. And I think it’s going to give people empathy for a world that they probably never cared about at all.”

