Cakes: Serena Williams Puts Her SI Swimsuit Modellin’ Buns On Blizzy

#SISwim on sale now @si_swimsuit A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Serena Williams Flaunts Her Figure For Sports Illustrated Swim Issue

Okay Serena we see you! The tennis champ took to Instagram to proudly show off her new photos which are featured in the 2017 edition of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue. The magazine just dropped yesterday on February 14th. We think Serena looks amazing in this blue one piece with gold body chain. Hips definitely don’t lie. You likey?

#SISwim @si_swimsuit #body A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:46am PST

This shot in the red bikini is way more provocative. Serena had the cakes tooted ALL the way out there WITH the outdoor shower sprinkling all over her bawwwwwdy. Very sexy indeed. Wonder how many copies her future hubby Alex Ohanian copped?

@kateupton is BACK! A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Serena’s inside the issue with Chrissy Teigen, Simone Biles, Hannah Jeter, Rose Bertram and more… But the cover belongs to spongebob shaped “diva” Kate Upton. Guess that shouldn’t come as much surprise considering the stories that were circulating about her insistence on landing cover honors.

Will you be buying this SI Swimsuit edition or nah?