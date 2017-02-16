Hellooooo WIGS! Here’s What NeNe Thinks About Rumors She’ll Return To #RHOA

True or false???

NeNe Responds To RHOA Return Rumors

NeNe Leakes is responding to those rumors that she and her fellow OG Kim Zolciak are returning to RHOA.

As previously reported rumors are swirling that the original housewives will return for the show’s 10th season.

Now NeNe’s speaking out and sending some shade to her fellow housewives. The “very rich beyotch” was spotted in L.A. by TMZ and was asked her thoughts on the Season 9 cast members being reluctant to welcome her back.

According to NeNe the ladies better tighten up and be ready to leave before she EVER will.

“Well that’s unfortunate because I started the show and they will be off the show before I will,” NeNe told TMZ. “Unfortunately honey, they will have to leave before me.”

