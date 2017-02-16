Hellooooo WIGS! Here’s What NeNe Thinks About Rumors She’ll Return To #RHOA
NeNe Responds To RHOA Return Rumors
NeNe Leakes is responding to those rumors that she and her fellow OG Kim Zolciak are returning to RHOA.
As previously reported rumors are swirling that the original housewives will return for the show’s 10th season.
Now NeNe’s speaking out and sending some shade to her fellow housewives. The “very rich beyotch” was spotted in L.A. by TMZ and was asked her thoughts on the Season 9 cast members being reluctant to welcome her back.
According to NeNe the ladies better tighten up and be ready to leave before she EVER will.
“Well that’s unfortunate because I started the show and they will be off the show before I will,” NeNe told TMZ. “Unfortunately honey, they will have to leave before me.”
Not everyone's allegedly pissed that NeNe and Kim might make a comeback
Kandi.
Kandi wouldn’t mind having NeNe and Kim coming back to RHOA and she tells Entertainment Tonight:
“We don’t know,” Kandi tells ET. “I wouldn’t be mad at it, to be honest with you. We had a really, really great cast when all of us were a part of it at the same time. And I think, you know, it would be some interesting things happening if all of us were there at the same time. It would be too much, too much sauce, as they say.”
NeNe says “Jesus fixed” her relationship with Kandi.