Can’t Ban Greatness: Muslim Model Halima Aden Makes Runway Debut At Yeezy Season 5 Show

Halima Aden Makes Catwalk Debut Wearing Hijab And Fur Coat For Yeezy Season 5

19-year-old Halima Aden was born in a Kenya refugee camp. Today, she walked in her very first fashion show for Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 during #NYFW.

MY REVIEW OF THE SHOW, THANK GOD FOR THE ARTIST KNOWN AS KANYE WEST…side note this young lady just made history… A post shared by Tremaine Emory (@denimtears) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

The recently-signed IMG model made big headlines last year when she competed in the Miss Minnesota pageant while wearing her hijab and a burkini during the normally skin-baring portion of the event. Halima is also the first model to wear a hijab in an H&M campaign last year.

Kanye West had other ideas for her wardrobe in his show. Halima donned a badass full-length fur coat along wiht her hijab. It was easily the most eye-catching piece of the show.

What’s more endearing is that Halima did not aspire to be a model her whole life, as she told Business of Fashion.

“I didn’t really have modelling in mind,” says Aden, 19, who is Somali-American and was born in a Kenyan refugee camp. “I wanted to spread a positive message about beauty and diversity, and to show other young Muslim women that there is room for them.”

Images via Instagram