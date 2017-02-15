Can’t Ban Greatness: Muslim Model Halima Aden Makes Runway Debut At Yeezy Season 5 Show
I signed with the top modeling agency in the WORLD and still wore my hijab as my crown. Don't ever change yourself ..Change the game❤️ I can't thank @evelienjoos, @carineroitfeld , @ronnie_hart , and @benperreira enough for believing in me. Thank you so much @usastatepageants for opening this door ❤️ I am so excited to join the @imgmodels family and spread the message that diversity IS beauty 💞
Halima Aden Makes Catwalk Debut Wearing Hijab And Fur Coat For Yeezy Season 5
19-year-old Halima Aden was born in a Kenya refugee camp. Today, she walked in her very first fashion show for Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 during #NYFW.
The recently-signed IMG model made big headlines last year when she competed in the Miss Minnesota pageant while wearing her hijab and a burkini during the normally skin-baring portion of the event. Halima is also the first model to wear a hijab in an H&M campaign last year.
Kanye West had other ideas for her wardrobe in his show. Halima donned a badass full-length fur coat along wiht her hijab. It was easily the most eye-catching piece of the show.
What’s more endearing is that Halima did not aspire to be a model her whole life, as she told Business of Fashion.
“I didn’t really have modelling in mind,” says Aden, 19, who is Somali-American and was born in a Kenyan refugee camp. “I wanted to spread a positive message about beauty and diversity, and to show other young Muslim women that there is room for them.”
